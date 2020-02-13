Maharashtra government to provide homes for Dabbawalas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a meeting with representatives of Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered concerned departments to provide homes for Mumbai's Dabbawalas under PM Awas Yojana. This may prove to be another popular measure taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Cabinet gave a go-ahead for a 5-day week for state government employees.

Mumbai's Dabbawalas are famed for their astute management skills which enables them to take lunch tiffins from houses of working professionals and deliver them on time in their offices.

Dabbawalas are men who often if not always, come from poorer uneducated sections of the society. However, the system they've developed in their service spanning more than a century has been a topic of study. Dabbawala service has been studied in universities world over including Harvard.

Ajit Pawar's decision to provide homes to Mumbai's dabbawalas may hence prove to be popular as these men have come to be associated with symbols of Mumbai.

Also Read | It's a 5-day week! Good news for Maharashtra government employees

Watch | Maharashtra govt to bring bill for making Marathi subject compulsory in all schools