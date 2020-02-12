Image Source : PTI (FILE) Good news for Maharashtra government employees, 5-day work week to come in effect February 29 onwards. (Representative Image)

It's a piece of good news for Maharashtra government employees as their work-week will be of 5-days only. The decision taken by state government employees will come into effect from February 29. State government employees had a 6-day work week prior to this decision with alternate Saturdays off. The employees had 2nd and 4th Saturday off and they had to work full-time on 1st and 3rd Saturday.

The five-day workweek is already in effect for employees of the Central Government. State employees unions in Maharashtra have been demanding such a provision for them for years. Maharashtra State Cabinet paid heed to employee demands and took the decision in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday (February 12).

Ajit Pawar not happy?

It is being reported in the media that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was keen to take such a decision. It is also being reported that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed reservations on such a move as he felt that a 5-day work week would adversely affect functioning of state government bodies.

Is there a catch?

Five-day work-week is definitely going to help state government employees achieve a good work-life balance. But 5-day week may compel the government to increase work-hours on weekdays. Government offices open at 10 am currently. But if working hours are increased, they may start at 9. Daily working hours may increase beyond the current limit of 8. However, there hasn't been a clear announcement on this as yet.

