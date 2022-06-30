'Wish you a good job in Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fandavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray wishes his best to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra political crisis: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis for being elected as the new CM and Deputy CM of the state.

To congratulate the two, Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde G and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!"

On Wednesday night, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister soon after Supreme Court refused to stay a floor test in the assembly. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation in a Facebook LIVE address. "I am resigning as the Chief Minister," said the Shiv Sena leader.

He also announced his resignation from the MLC post. Addressing via Facebook LIVE after the Supreme Court setback, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner, and I am going similarly. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC."

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress supported the proposal," he said.

"I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray," Uddhav said in a Facebook LIVE statement.

