Maharashtra logs 1,189 Covid cases today, 50% dip from yesterday

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sri Lasya | Mumbai
Published on: July 11, 2022 23:26 IST
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,05,213; fresh cases 1,189; death toll 1,47,978; recoveries 78,39,208; active cases 18,027; total tests 8,24,06,424.

Maharashtra reported a dip of fifty per cent in its fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday as the state logged 1,189 new infections and two deaths, according to data provided by the health department.

The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213 and the toll from the infection to 1,47,978, he said.

The addition to the COVID-19 tally was 54 per cent less than the 2,591 cases reported on Sunday, the official pointed out.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.

The two fresh deaths caused due to the respiratory illness were reported from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

So far, 78,39,028 persons have recovered from the infection, including 1,529 in the last 24 hours, he said.

The active tally in the state is 18,027, led by Pune with 6,514, Mumbai with 3,557 and 2,137 cases in Thane district.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.93 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, state health department data revealed.

The overall number of coronavirus tests touched 8,24,06,424 after 23,984 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per the health department data.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 4.95 per cent, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,05,213; fresh cases 1,189; death toll 1,47,978; recoveries 78,39,208; active cases 18,027; total tests 8,24,06,424.

