Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 28,438 coronavirus cases, 679 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 28,438 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 54,33,506, the death toll increased to 83,777 with 679 new fatalities.

As many as 52,898 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 49,27,480, The number of active cases stands at 4,19,727.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 90.69 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent.

Currently, 30,97,161 people are in home quarantine and 25,004 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra has controlled second COVID-19 wave, claims Sena

ALSO READ: Maharashtra records 26,616 COVID-19 cases, 516 deaths

Latest India News