Image Source : PTI Maharashtra has controlled second COVID-19 wave, claims Sena

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed that the state has controlled the second wave of COVID-19. The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana said. "Crises are not new to Maharashtra and the state, which routs these crises, is not new to the world...," said the Shiv Sena, which one of the three key constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

"Maharashtra controlled the first and second waves of COVID-19. Defeated Nisarga (cyclone last year). Now, Maharashtra will successfully find a way out of the Tauktae cyclone crisis too," the editorial said.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 26,616 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall count to 54,05,068, while 516 deaths pushed the toll to 82,486, as per official figures.

A total of 68,811 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra in a single day, taking the state's vaccination count to 1,99,85,407, an

official statement said on Monday.

These beneficiaries were administered the vaccine doses on Sunday, it said.

A total of 23,12,779 frontline workers and 18,48,358 health care workers have till now been administered vaccines (first and second doses included) in the state, it said.

The statement further said 6,52,119 individuals from the age group of 18 to 44 were inoculated (first dose) till Sunday.

Besides, 1,51,72,151 citizens aged 45 and above have so far been vaccinated (first plus second dose) in the state.

