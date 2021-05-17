Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 26,616 COVID-19 cases, 516 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 26,616 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 54,05,068, the death toll increased to 82,486 with 516 new fatalities.

As many as 48,211 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 48,74,582, The number of active cases stands at 4,45,495.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 90.19 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent.

Currently, 33,74,258 people are in home quarantine and 28,102 are in institutional quarantine.

