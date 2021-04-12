Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 51,751 coronavirus cases, 258 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 51,751 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 34,58,996, the death toll increased to 58,245 with 258 new fatalities.

As many as 52,312 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 28,34,473. The number of active cases stands at 5,64,746.

Mumbai recorded 6,905 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 5,27,119. Forty-three deaths in the state capital took the toll to 12,060.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is planning to impose lockdown in the state, amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday met the state Covid-19 task force members to take a final decision on stricter curbs.

The Chief Minister had discussed several issues including availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, fines for violating Covid-19 protocols and imposition of restrictions in the meeting.

Maharashtra Board exams postponed

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has postponed the Board exams for Class 10th and 12th in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the exams for classes 10, 12 will be held at an appropriate time, probably in in June and May, respectively.

The minister said that various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of students in mind but the decision to postpone exams seemed to be most pragmatic. "We will also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," she added.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," the minister added.

As per the schedule, HSC (12th) exams were scheduled from April 23 to May 21, while SSC (10th) exams from April 29 to May 20. Over 30 lakh students across the state are likely to appear for the exams.

Currently, 32,75,224 people are in home quarantine and 29,399 are in institutional quarantine.

