Two arrested in Mumbai with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore

Image Source : INDIA TV Two arrested by Maharashtra ATS with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two men with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore in Mumbai. Uranium is considered a rare element and is highly radioactive. It is used for making nuclear explosives.

The ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.

The arrested men have been identified as Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary

The ATS got the seized material tested from laboratory and it was confirmed that the possessed material is Uranium and is of pure quality.

It is believed that the accused got their Uranium tested from a private laboratory to check its purity. The ATS said that officials are questioning the arrested men to trace further links.

Meanwhile, the duo will be produced in the Killa court latet today.

