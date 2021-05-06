Image Source : PTI/FILE (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Terrorist surrenders before security forces in Kashmir, three neutralised in encounter

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kanigam area of the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Kashmir Zone Police said that all were newly recruited local terrorists of the Al-Badr terror outfit, adding that one terrorist decided to surrender.

"One newly recruited terrorist namely Tausif Ahmad surrendered," police told ANI.

The gunfight started in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said that security personnel persuaded them to surrender but they turned down the officer. They opened fire and lobbed a grenade on the security officials, triggering an encounter.

The operation is still in progress.

