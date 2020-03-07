Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: 3 booked for misappropriating over Rs 39 lakh from shop (Representative photo)

A case was registered against three employees of a yoga guru's FMCG outlet in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly misappropriating store earnings worth over Rs 39 lakh, police said on Saturday. The Kolshewadi police on Friday registered an offence against the outlet's manager Anand Sharma, operator Alka Yadav and salesman Ramakant Prajapati, an official said. According to the complaint filed by the store's area sales manager, the trio had misappropriated Rs 39.24 lakh between January, 2017 and November, 2019, he said.

The trio has been booked under sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Also Read | Man held for extortion, three co-accused absconding in Maharashtra

Also Read | Maharashtra budget: Petrol, diesel to be costlier by Re 1 in state