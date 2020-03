Image Source : PTI A file photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Petrol and diesel will be costlier by Re 1 per litre in Maharashtra, the state legislature was informed on Friday. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech announced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased by Re 1 per litre.

This measure would help the state exchequer garner an additional Rs 1800 crore, the minister said.

