Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways to operate 1,200 special trains for mega event in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Indian Railways to operate special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025

For Maha Kumbh-2025, the Indian Railways has decided to operate as many as 1,200 special trains from various locations across the nation to assist devotees who want to attend the mega religious event. The administration anticipates that around 40 crore devotees will travel to Prayagraj for the event. According to reports, more than 24 crore people had taken part in the 2019 Kumbh.

Additionally, the railways have approved Rs 837 crore to build 19 Rail overbridges (ROBs) and Rail underbridges (RUBs) across the city for the convenience of passengers. Of the 19 ROBs and RUBs, work on four is almost over and will be commissioned this month itself. Work on seven is underway, while the construction of eight is yet to begin.

North Central Railway shares report on preparedness

Divisional railway manager (DRM), Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway (NCR), Himanshu Badoni, shared the report on the preparedness of NCR, North Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway (NR).

Badoni said in Kumbh 2019, 800 trains, each with eight coaches, were operated. “This time each train will have 16 coaches and the number of trains has been increased. It can be increased further if needed,” he said.

The official said the trains will operate from Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini, Cheoki, Prayagraj Rambagh, Jhunsi, Prayagraj Sangam, Prayag and Phaphamau stations of the city.

He said the target has been fixed to complete all the railway-related works by October 2024. The official added that over 15 crore people are expected to arrive in the city on the six main days by trains for which railways will be enhancing the facilities.

Know about Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh is a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism. It is celebrated in a cycle of approximately 12 years, to celebrate every revolution Brihaspati (Jupiter) completes, at four river-bank pilgrimage sites: Prayagraj (Ganges-Yamuna-Sarasvati rivers confluence), Haridwar (Ganges), Nashik (Godavari), and Ujjain (Shipra). The festival is marked by a ritual dip in the waters, but it is also a celebration of community commerce with numerous fairs, education, religious discourses by saints, mass gatherings of monks, and entertainment. The seekers believe that bathing in these rivers is a means to atonement for past mistakes and that it cleanses them of their sins.

(With inputs from IANS)

