Lok Sabha elections 2024: YSRCP announces candidates for 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) announced candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh today (March 16).

The party announced candidates for all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

I am a lion who comes alone: Jagan Reddy on TDP-JSP-BJP alliance

Sounding the war cry against TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday called himself a ‘lion’ who comes alone and alleged that the tripartite had failed to fulfil the elections made in 2014 elections.

A day after three parties announced their alliance for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an all-out attack against them.

Addressing ‘Siddham’ meeting of YSR Congress Party at Medarametla in Bapatla district, he came down heavily on TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for making impractical promises. He also highlighted what YSRCP will do after retaining power.

Jagan called upon the people to campaign for him against half a dozen alliance partners. “I have trusted you and God. Jagan Anna is like a lion, he will come alone and he will come roaring,” he said addressing the mammoth meeting.

He said the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance contested the 2014 elections and promised to implement the farm loan waiver, Mahalaxmi scheme, 3 cents land to the poor, BC sub-plan but never implemented anything. “Remember between 2014 and 2019 Chandrababu failed to get special category status for Andhra Pradesh. What will he do now,” he asked.

“I promised in 2019 that good days are coming with Jagan Anna. I've fulfilled that promise. Now I promise that good days will continue even after 2024,” he asked, urging people not to fall prey to Chandrababu’s tactics.

He claimed that in the election battle, the poor stand on one side and the capitalists led by Chandrababu Naidu on the other side. “Are you all ready (Siddham) to defeat the capitalists, backstabbers and opportunists?” he asked.

“Voting for YSRCP would break the shackles of poverty and ensure a golden future for the state. With the YSRCP government delivering welfare and development to every village, we are ready to win all 175 Assembly and 25 parliamentary seats,” he said.

He claimed that YSRCP is the only party in the country that rendered social justice by giving due political representation and state power to people from backward classes

“I don't promise what is not achievable. If I promise, there’s no way I back out. That is my commitment. We will release the election manifesto in the coming days and will only promise what can be fulfilled,” the Chief Minister said.

He claimed that from Kuppam to Ichchapuram, in every village 86 per cent of households received welfare benefits and development.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this election battle will be between two parties, one that stood by its word and another that failed to keep its word. The battle will be between “credibility” and “deceit”.

He said that the super six promises announced by TDP exceed the state budget by Rs 73,400 crore. This excludes the latest promise to provide Rs 4,000 as pension to BCs.

He promised that post-2024 election, his government would sustain the ongoing schemes without incurring additional costs.

Jagan said he clicked the button 130 times to distribute Rs 2.7 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. He called them his star campaigners. “My star campaigners must explain to the poor how they will commit a big mistake if they don't vote for YSRCP," he said.

