'Rahul Gandhi took support of terrorist organisation PFI to contest elections in Wayanad': Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of seeking support from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2022, the Union Home Ministry imposed a five-year ban on the PFI, alleging its involvement in several terror and criminal activities.

Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi

"We have received information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organisation PFI to contest the elections in Wayanad," Irani, who is seeking re-election as an MP from Amethi, said.

Irani also asserted that based on a charge sheet filed against the PFI, the outfit allegedly documented a list of Hindus to be targeted for killing in every district. "Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Amethi why he is contesting the Wayanad election with the help of such an organisation," Irani told reporters.

"I was in Wayanad a few days ago and I came to know that Rahul Gandhi has declared Wayanad as his family. It is said that people change colours. For the first time, it was seen that people change their families also," she added.

'Rahul Gandhi did nothing for Amethi'

Taking a jibe at the Wayanad MP, the BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha, for the 15 years did nothing for the people of the constituency "Yesterday a Congress leader announced in Wayanad that Rahul Gandhi chose the seat as he feels that the people of Wayanad are more loyal. What about the loyalty of Amethi who tolerated an MP for 15 years who did nothing for them?" she said.

"We all know that out of the 15 years, there was Soniaji's government at the Centre for 10 years and the SP's government in the state. Rahul Gandhi did nothing for Amethi. Now again the Modi government is being formed and there is a Yogi government in the state, what will Rahul Gandhi be able to do now?" Irani, who had caused a major upset in the 2019 general election by defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, asked.

"BJP workers know that the Gandhi family will come to contest from Amethi. The question is that Narendra Modi sends rations to 19 lakh citizens in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency but the Gandhi family opposes Narendra Modi. What is the message of the Gandhi family to the 19 lakh people who receive government rations," she asked.

'Rahul Gandhi losing again in Amethi'

On the Congress yet to declare its candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats, Irani said, "I know and many Congress leaders have made it public that there is internal strife in the Congress. There is a camp in the Congress which wants Rahul Gandhi to be relieved from leadership and a woman leader be given the command of the Congress. "I want to assure that camp that you will see Rahul Gandhi losing again in Amethi and you can stake your claim for the leadership of the Congress," the BJP leader said.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidates for the high-profile Amethi and Raebareli seat.

"Amethi will fight for its honour against Rahul Gandhi, Amethi will fight for its protection against Rahul Gandhi, who abandoned Amethi. The one who abandoned Amethi will not be able to flourish in Amethi," she said.

