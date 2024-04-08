Rahul Gandhi vows ‘apprenticeships’ to unemployed youths, says ‘will transfer Rs 1 lakh to SC-ST women'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (April 8) said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s new government will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually into the accounts of women belonging to SC, ST and backward categories, while also exuding confidence that the Opposition alliance will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader, while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, assured the people to provide guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths.

"Our manifesto mentions three to four revolutionary steps taken by us like transferring Rs 1 lakh into (bank) accounts of women belonging to SC and ST categories, backward classes, and for women from poor families. This way we will provide thousands of rupees in their accounts every month," he said.

Congress has pitted former minister and MLA Omkar Singh Markam from the Mandla constituency against the sitting MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Rahul Gandhi on Asha workers

Rahul Gandhi said that his party has also vowed to double the money being paid to Asha and Anganwadi workers.

"We will also bring a new law to ensure that every unemployed youth in the country gets a one-year apprenticeship in the public and private sector during which they will also get Rs one lakh as allowance," he said.

After completing the apprenticeship, they will get a job at the same place if they perform well, he added.

He also promised to end the “contractual system” in employment.

"After forming a government at the Centre, we will end the contractual system in employment and will fill 30 lakh vacancies in the government sector," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress government will frame a law to ensure that farmers get adequate MSP for their crops for which they have been agitating for a long period, he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged the BJP has been purposely terming tribal people as "vanvasis" instead of calling them "adivasis" with a motive to uproot them from their land and snatch their first right on the water, forest and land.

"They want to give their (tribals) land to industrialists," he said.

(With PTI inputs)