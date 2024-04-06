Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rally in UP's Saharanpur today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With just a few days left for the polls to commence, star campaigners of different political parties are holding election rallies to connect with the voters and strengthen their individual parties' chances in the upcoming polls. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Hyderabad whereas Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan's Jaipur. Stay tuned for election coverage.