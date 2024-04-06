Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rally in UP's Saharanpur today

With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, election activity across the country and among political parties have intensified. Ahead of the 7-phase elections, parties are announcing candidates, while leaders continue to switch between different political camps to strengthen their chances. Stay tuned.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 8:06 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With just a few days left for the polls to commence, star campaigners of different political parties are holding election rallies to connect with the voters and strengthen their individual parties' chances in the upcoming polls. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Hyderabad whereas Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan's Jaipur. Stay tuned for election coverage.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Apr 06, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    FIR against Congress leader Mahant for remarks against PM Modi

    A case was registered against senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district for his alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally earlier this week.

  • Apr 06, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Kamal Nath aide and former Congress minister Dipak Saxena joins BJP

    Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time Congress MLA from Chhindwara Dipak Saxena and his supporters have joined the BJP. 

    MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Saxena, a close aide of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, into the ruling party.

    Saxena, who quit the Congress on March 22, said he was joining the BJP as he was influenced by the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yadav and state BJP chief VD Sharma. Earlier, his son Ajay Saxena had joined the BJP.

  • Apr 06, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Congress discusses candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, announcement soon

    Top Congress leaders discussed party's Lok Sabha poll candidates for the three seats it is contesting in Delhi, with sources saying an announcement on it would be made very soon.

    The Congress is in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and fielding candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

    The Congress Election Committee meeting was also held for the states of West Bengal and Haryana with most of its senior leaders in attendance.

    The meeting was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and PL Punia, among others.

    The party has so far declared over 230 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to commence on April 19.

  • Apr 06, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur today.

