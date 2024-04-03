BJP-led NDA may win 399 seats in Lok Sabha, Congress to get just 38, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX conducted the opinion poll ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 399 out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats, if elections are held now, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone projected to win 342 seats, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The opposition Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc (minus Trinamool Congress) may win 94 seats, while others including Trinamool Congress, YSRCP, BJD and independents may get the remaining 50 seats, says the opinion poll projections.

Details of the opinion poll were telecast on the news channel in two phases, yesterday and today. The opinion poll was conducted in all 543 constituencies between March 1 and 30, and the total number of respondents was 1,79,190. These include 91,100 males and 88,090 females.

Here's party-wise seat predictions:

BJP: 342

Congress: 38

Trinamool Congress: 19

DMK: 18

JD-U: 14

TDP: 12

Aam Aadmi Party: 6

Samajwadi Party: 3

Others: 91 seats

BJP likely to sweep several states

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is going to make a clean sweep of all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all 25 seats in Rajasthan, all 10 seats in Haryana, all seven seats in Delhi, all 5 seats in Uttarakhand and all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the opinion poll.

The most spectacular win is going to be in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP may win 73 seats, and its alliance partners the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (S) may win two seats each, out of a total of 80 seats, leaving the remaining three seats for Samajwadi Party. Both Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may draw a blank in UP.

Other states where the BJP is going to score remarkable wins are Bihar (17 out of 40), Jharkhand (12 out of 14), Karnataka (22 out of 28), Maharashtra (27 out of 48), Odisha (10 out of 21), Assam (11 out of 14) and West Bengal (22 out of 42).

Among regional parties, the Trinamool Congress may win 19 seats in West Bengal, the DMK may win 18 seats in Tamil Nadu, the YSRCP may win 10 and the TDP may win 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may win 11 out of 21 seats in Odisha.

Following is the state-wise break-up of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll projections: