Unique! 350 members of one family to cast vote in Assam’s Sonitpur in Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections are all set to get underway on April 19 in the country, a unique family has come to light. There are nearly 350 voters in a single family in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The family has around 1,200 members in total and is one of the largest families in the country. The family belongs to late Ron Bahadur Thapa of Fuloguri Nepali Palm in the district.

Family of 1,200 members

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections is on April 19 and this unique family district of Assam falls under the jurisdiction of Rangpara assembly constituency and Sonitpur parliamentary constituency. All the eligible members of this family will cast their vote in Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency on 19th April. Ron Bahadur Thapa had 12 sons and 9 daughters. He had five wives. Ron Bahadur was also survived by more than 150 grandchildren. Overall, in this family of 1200 members, about 350 members will exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections.

350 people of the family will vote

Til Bahadur Thapa, son of late Ron Bahadur, told news agency ANI that there are around 350 people in his entire family who are eligible to vote.

"My father came here with my grandfather in 1964 and settled here. My father had five wives and we have 12 brothers and 9 sisters. He had 56 grandchildren from his sons. I don't know how many daughters. There are grandchildren. In this election, about 350 members of the Thapa family are eligible to vote. If we count all the children, the total members of our family will be more than 1,200,” he said.

Family’s allegations

However, he regretted that the family has not yet been able to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes of the state and central government. He said, "Our children received higher education, but did not get any government job. Some of our family members moved to Bengaluru and found private jobs. Some are working as daily wage labourers. I have been a village head since 1989. I am working as a businessman. I have 8 sons and 3 daughters.”

There are more than 16.25 lakh voters in Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat, made up of 9 assembly constituencies. Voting for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will be held in three phases - on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

