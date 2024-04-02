Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP, BJP, Pawan Kalyan alliance leads in Andhra Pradesh, says India TV-CNX poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh.

The alliance between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jan Sena Party (JSP) lead ahead of Jagan Reddy's YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, predicted India TV-CNX opinion poll ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may win 12 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections while BJP may win three seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to win 10 seats in Andhra Pradesh in Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness polling in a single phase beginning on April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th General Elections in the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

