Subcontinent lost one of the truly great singers: Pak PM Imran Khan condoles Lata Mangeshkar's death

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condoled the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "with the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known."

"Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," he said.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is currently on a 4-day visit to China.

The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.

As soon as the news of her sad demise was announced, people from all walks of life, including Pakistani leaders and celebrities turned to social media to pay tribute to the veteran singer.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that her death is an end of the music era.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live on forever.

He said wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there were admirers of Lata Mangeshkar.

"A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades," he wrote.

He said that her voice will keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come.

