Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? Here's what she said about love, marriage and having kids

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar

There are no qualms about the fact that Lata Mangeshkar had a sprawling career. While she was making her name in the music industry, nurturing her four siblings and dedicating her life to cinema, her personal life always remained away from the gossip columns. At a point, there were some rumours claiming her links to certain high profile names, the singer and her dignified silence on rumours of any link-ups and romances never fanned these reports. The Legendary singer and Bharat Ratana Awardee chose to stay unmarried all her life.

While Mangeshkar mostly steered clear from answering questions about her personal life, on a rare occasion the singer shared her thoughts on love, marriage and children and their gravity in her life.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar's legacy, how she got her name? Exploring roots of Hindi cinema's first music family

When asked to share who was the lucky man in her life and how love influenced her, Lata told Hindustan Times, "There are some things only for the heart to know. Let me keep it that way."

In addition to this, she also spoke about the popular opinion that a woman is 'incomplete' unless she is married and has children. "People talk all sorts of things, so learn to ignore them. Else, it’ll be difficult to lead a happy life. Energies that are negative and depressing should be kept at bay. I have always done that," she said in the same interview dated back to 2013.

Further, referring to an interview of Kiran Rao where she touched upon the same subject, the Nightingale of India added, "Bohut khoobsurat bola hai unhone (she has spoken beautifully). It’s important to first find happiness and a sense of fulfilment within yourself, else the dream of being fulfilled only through marriage or children loses its significance."

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away after a 28-day-long battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues here at 8:12 a.m. on Sunday morning, leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to match.

Related | Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Last rites to be held at Shivaji Park; B-wood in mourning

Related | End of an Era: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92