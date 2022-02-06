Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Last rites to be held at Shivaji Park; Shock wave engulfs Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates | Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92. The Bharat Ratna awardee tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday. As soon as the news of her sad demise spread across, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the loss. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal were among the first ones to react to the news. The last rites of the legendary singer also known as The Nightingale of India will be performed at Shivaji Park.

