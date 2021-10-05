Lakhimpur: Man who was seen running out of car in viral video describes what happened that day | Exclusive

Union Minister of State, Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish has been accused by the farmers' in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which 8 people including four farmers died on Sunday. While the investigation is underway in the case, several videos of the incident have surfaced and are being probed by the respective agencies. Meanwhile, farmers and opposition leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, others are demanding Ashish Mishra's arrest, however, his father and BJP minister has denied that his son was present at the troubled spot.

On Tuesday morning, a video went viral on social media in which a man was seen coming out from one of the cars in the midst of violence and running away. Farmers and opposition leaders have been alleging that that man was Ashish Mishra.

But both, the Union Minister and his son have denied that they were present at the troubled site and said that the person who can be seen running away from the jeep in the viral video is BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal.

Following this, India TV reporter Pawan Nara traced Sumit Jaiswal who described what happened on Sunday when violence broke out in Lakhimpur.

Sumit Jaiswal, who is a member of the Shivpuri ward in the Nagar Palika Parishad Lakhimpur, told India TV everything about the entire incident and also regarding the viral video.

Speaking to India TV, Sumit said that if he had stayed there or got stuck, he would not have been alive today. He never thought that he would see his friend dying in front of him.

Sumit said, “We were going to bring Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to the venue... many people were protesting on both sides of the road in Tikunia... They suddenly attacked our jeep.. the miscreants in front of me dragged my driver out and started beating him with sticks."

He further added, "they did the same with my friend Shubham Mishra... seeing this it shook my heart... I somehow managed to escape from there. Had I stayed there or got stuck, I would not have been alive today. I never thought I would see my friend dying in front of me. Shubham's passing is a big shock to me, which I will never forget."

Sumit further said that Ashish Mishra was not present on the spot and as he was in the wrestling program.

On the question of crushing the farmers, Sumit said, "Why would we want to kill any farmer... they were not looking farmers from any angle... they were miscreants. There is a big conspiracy behind this incident. All the miscreants seemed outsiders. In everyone's hands, there were sharp weapons and they were shouting. Stones were pelted on our vehicles, the jeep lost its control. My driver got an eye injury.. as he pushed the jeep to the side, a crowd of people dragged him away."

