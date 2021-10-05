Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with a 5-member delegation will visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress Tuesday dubbed as "paper work" the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and asked why the son of a union minister accused of mowing down farmers has not been arrested yet and the minister dismissed.

Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not meet the families of the eight people who died in the Lakhimpur incident even though he was in Lucknow Tuesday for an 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' event.

Kumar also questioned the detention of leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who, he said, sought to share the grief of the affected families.

Kumar said human life cannot be measured in monetary terms after the government announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh each to the affected families. He also dismissed the "compromise" reached between the farmers and authorities.

"We feel only paper-work has been done to try and suppress the anger of people. But this anger cannot be suppressed and history is witness to this," he told reporters.

