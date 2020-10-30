Kulgam BJP leaders' killing: Lashkar-e-Taiba behind incident, says IG Kashmir

Image Source : ANI The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the killings.

BJP leaders' killing in Kulgam: The attack on three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Jammu and Kashmir's on Thursday was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IG said on Friday.

"Names of LeT members and local militants have come forward in the case, we're looking into it," he told reporters after visiting the site where the attack took place.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the killings.

BJP youth wing leader Fida Hussain and two other party workers Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district on late Thursday evening.

PM Modi condemns attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the killings of BJP workers. PM Modi said that the BJP workers were bright youngsters doing excellent work there.

"I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," the PM tweeted.

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Calling the attack in party workers as 'cowardly', BJP president JP Nadda said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

"In a cowardly attack in J&K's Kulgam, terrorists killed 3 leaders, including district BJP Yuva Morcha General Secy Fida Hussain. Departure of such patriots is a big loss for the country," Nadda said in his tweet.

Hundreds attend funeral

Hundreds of people attended the funeral procession of the three killed BJP workers in Kulgam. People raised slogans demanding the action against the perpetrators. Family members of the deceased said that those behind the dastardly attack should be brought to justice.

