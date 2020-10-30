'Sacrifice won't go in vain': JP Nadda vows to avenge BJP workers' killing in Kulgam

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI BJP president JP Nadda vows to avenge three party workers' killing in Kulgam.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday condemned the killing of three party workers by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Nadda said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

"In a cowardly attack in J&K's Kulgam, terrorists killed 3 leaders, including district BJP Yuva Morcha General Secy Fida Hussain. Departure of such patriots is a big loss for the country," he tweeted.

"Their sacrifice won't go in vain. Condolences to families," the BJP chief added.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम मे कायराना हमले में आतंकवादियों ने ज़िला भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के महासचिव फिदा हुसैन समेत 3 नेताओं की हत्या कर दी। ऐसे राष्ट्रभक्तों का जाना देश के लिये बड़ी क्षति है। पूरा समाज पीड़ित परिवारो के साथ है। ये बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएँगे। परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 30, 2020

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina too reacted angrily, saying Pakistan will 'pay a heavy price' for the act.

“They were brave workers of BJP. They attained martyrdom for Bharat Mata and their sacrifice won’t go in vain. Coward Pakistanis will have to pay heavy price for their sins…each one of them will be neutralised,” news agency ANI quoted Raina as saying.

Three Bharatiya Janata Party workers were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Thursday. The three deceased BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Itoo (BJYM district gen secy, Kulgam), Umer Rashid Beigh (BJYM district executive member, Kulgam), and Umer Hanan (BJYM district gen secy, Kulgam). The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

'Bright youngsters': PM Modi condemns killing of BJP workers in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night too condemned the killing of three BJP workers. He said that the BJP workers were bright youngsters doing excellent work there.

"I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," he tweeted.

Senior party leader and former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta attributed the killings to the provocations by National Conference (NC) and PDP leader. “We have lost three of our very dedicated leaders. I feel the provocations by the leaders of NC and PDP, who are trying to reactivate themselves, are behind such incidents. We are not going to tolerate this and the killers will be paid back in the same coin,” he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage