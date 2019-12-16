Kuldeep Sengar cries in court after Unnao rape case conviction

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been found guilty in Unnao rape case

As he was declared guilty in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom. He was seen crying beside his sister. Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi pronounced Sengar guilty. The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The conviction came under Section 376 and POCSO.

The court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Wednesday. The offences entail maximum punishment of life imprisonment under POCSO.

Kuldeep Singh was the prime accused in Unnao Rape Case. His co-accused Shashi Singh was acquitted by the court. Sengar faced accusations of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2017 who was a minor at that time.

The Supreme Court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case; Shashi Singh acquitted

Also Read | EXPLAINED: The case against rape convict Kuldeep Sengar

Watch | Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao Rape Case