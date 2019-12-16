EXPLAINED: The case against rape convict Kuldeep Sengar

Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted for raping a woman in 2017. Sengar has been found guilty for rape under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for offence of public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. Co-accused Shashi Singh has been acquitted of all charges. Here is a timeline of events in the sensational Unnao rape case:

June 4, 2017: 17-year-old alleges rape by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was then a four-time legislator representing Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

April 3, 2018: The victim's father was beaten up by some persons allegedly at the behest of Sengar and arrested along with them under Arms Act.

April 8, 2018: The victim tries to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction, after which the incident comes to light.

April 9, 2018: The victim's father dies in custody allegedly owing to police torture after he was arrested.

April 13: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested.

December 2018: FIR lodged against the victim and her family for allegedly submitting forged age proof to show her as minor at the time of incident.

July 4, 2019: The victim's uncle convicted in a 19-year-old case and sentenced to 10 years jail term on a case filed by Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh.

July 17, 2019: The victim and her family write a letter to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi expressing threat and danger to their lives allegedly by Sengar and his men.

July 28, 2019: An over-speeding truck rams into the car in which the victim, her family and their lawyer were travelling, killing her two aunts, leaving the victim and the advocate critically injured.

July 29, 2019: FIR registered at Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli, against Sengar and 9 others in connection with the road accident.

July 30, 2019: The victim's letter to CJI comes into light.

July 31, 2019: SC takes cognisance of the letter, seeks report from its secretary general on delay in placing it before bench.

August 1, 2019: SC directs transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in Delhi.

December 16, 2019: Kuldeep Sengar pronounced guilty by a Delhi court.

