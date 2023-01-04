Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Fresh plea seeks allowing ASI official to join survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Legal battle on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: An application for allowing an ASI official to assist a revenue department official to take up the survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here was submitted in the court of civil judge senior division (III) on Tuesday.

The court which is hearing the suit Bal Krishna and others versus Intezamia committee and others had last month directed a revenue department official to submit a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20.

“An officer of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) can assist Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) in identifying marks, etc. present in Shahi Masjid Idgah properly,” Deepak Sharma, counsel for Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha treasurer Dinesh Sharma, who filed the application, said.

Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma adjourned the hearing in the matter for January 20, Deepak Sharma said.

The suit was filed in the court on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Idgah mosque, claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Shailesh Dubey, counsel for Hindu petitioners, had said.

In this suit, an application was filed on behalf of Dinesh Sharma for inclusion of an ASI official to make the report of Amin more authentic, his counsel Deepak Sharma said.

In another application filed on Monday by Dinesh Sharma, a request has been made in the court for permitting him to accompany Amin when he takes up survey/inspection of Shahi Idgah mosque complex.

The court has fixed January 20 for hearing both the applications of Dinesh Sharma, his counsel added.

A recall application by defense counsel of Shahi Idgah mosque submitted on Monday would also be heard by the court on January 20.

