Mathura: Survey begins for development of corridor in front of Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

An eight-member committee formed to survey the area for the development of a corridor in front of Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura started working on Tuesday. The survey will submit a report for the construction of a corridor around the Banke Bihari Temple.

"The survey would be completed by the week-end," said Anunaya Jha, the head of the committee.

He said project details including the cost of development, land cost etc would be submitted to the district magistrate once the estimates are prepared.

Survey in line with HC order

He said that on December 20, 2022, in a writ petition related to the Banke Bihari Temple, the High Court had ordered the district administration to submit a development plan with estimated costs on January 17, 2023.

An eight-member committee headed by Anunaya Jha, also the Municipal commissioner Nagar Nigam Mathura was formed on December 25 to implement the orders of the High Court, officials said.

The committee includes officials from the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority, Nagar Nigam and Revenue Department.

Four teams consisting of engineers, lekhpals (revenue officials), sub-registrar and police officials have been formed for a speedy implementation of work.

"There is no plan for acquiring the land at present, since it is only for the developmental plan and its estimated cost along with cost of the land," an official said.

