Kolkata Municipal Corporation website hacked

Hackers attacked the website of Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday and uploaded information about the National Population Register (NPR), the city Mayor said. The civic body' website -- kmc.gov.in -- suddenly began displaying information that citizens can find whose names figure in the NPR and the need to carry out the exercise.

"Suddenly, the information pertaining to 2010 were uploaded. It may well be that a KMC employee was involved in the mischief. We have to know why he has done it, and what is the objective," city Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

A police complaint has been lodged at New Market police station. Another complaint was made at the cyber police station.

Also Read: Congress leader Chidambaram joins CAA protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus