Crisp currency notes shower from Kolkata building during DRI search

Crisp currency notes showered from the sixth floor of a building in Kolkata's city's central business district on Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported after some DRI officials conducted a search at a private office on the same floor of the building. Bystanders made hay as bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window from the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

According to the DRI sources, its sleuths had gone to the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor to conduct search operations for alleged evasion of duty.

"Later reinforcements were also sent," he said adding searches are on.

However, it cannot be definitely said that there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, the sources replied when asked.

Police said investigations into the incident are on.

