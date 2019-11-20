Raid on 42 jewellery shops in Odisha in two years

Raids were conducted at 42 jewellery shops in the past two years for cheating consumers in weight and measures across Odisha, said Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain here on Wednesday. Replying to a question in the Assembly, the Minister said the consumer welfare department had raided 31 jewellery shops in 2017-18 and 11 in 2018-19.

As many as seven jewellery shops in Cuttack, six in Balasore and four in Khordha were found to have cheated consumers in weight and measure of ornaments, the Minister said.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro directed the government to conduct raids at the jewellery shops located in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur cities as well.

