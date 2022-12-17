Kiren Rijiju says, 'Rahul Gandhi is embarrassment to country'; asserts Tawang 'completely secured'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kiren Rijiju visits Tawang

Rahul Gandhi has been at the centrestage over his attack on the Centre on the border issue. The Congress leader had claimed that China is preparing for war and accused the government of trying to "ignore" this threat, saying it was "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation drawing a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress leader of trying to create a misconception in the country and demoralising Indian soldiers while asserting that it is not Nehru's India of 1962. The BJP accused Gandhi of continuing to doubt the valour of Indian soldiers. Latest addition to the list of such leaders is Kiren Rijiju who said that Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image.

Kiren Rijiju who visited Tawang and asserted that the area is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army, said, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment to the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces." To support his claim, he even shared a video of the locals who criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments.

Gandhi's criticism came on a day when Eastern Army commander Lt General R P Kalita said border areas along the country’s northern frontier are “stable” and that the Indian Armed forces remain “firmly in control”. "We are prepared for all eventualities and all contingencies.

Latest India News