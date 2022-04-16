Saturday, April 16, 2022
     
Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death while returning from mosque

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Palakkad Published on: April 16, 2022 16:05 IST
Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death while returning from
Image Source : INDIA TV

Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death while returning from mosque

An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang here on Saturday afternoon, police said. Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near.

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan. 

