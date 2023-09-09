Kerala: 52-year-old prisoner escapes from Viyyur central jail

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Prisoner escapes from Viyyur central jail

Kerala: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old prisoner escaped from Viyyur Central jail in Kerala. Police on Saturday informed that the prisoner named Govind Raj hails from Tamil Nadu. He was convicted in numerous theft cases and escaped from the jail on Friday afternoon.

He escaped while the prisoners were taken out of the main complex for gardening duties inside the jail premises itself. "He was among the prisoners who were taken out of the main block to the garden area of the jail complex. He escaped when the guards weren't looking," Viyyur police said.

The jail authorities informed the police and steps are being taken to nab the escaped prisoner.

(with inputs from PTI)

