Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Kerala: Man shuts himself inside Vande Bharat Express washroom for hours | Know what happened next

Kerala: In a shocking incident, a man who boarded Vande Bharat Express on Sunday from the northern Kasaragod district of Kerala, allegedly shut himself inside a washroom of the train for hours and refused to come out from there despite repeated directions from officials. According to railway officials, after breaking open the washroom door, the man was brought out once the train reached Shornur railway station.

He looked scared

As per the officials, the man was dressed in a red striped t-shirt and looked scared. Videos of the incident have gone viral. He was later questioned by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials where the man initially claimed that he hails from Maharashtra. He was speaking Hindi, but after some time, he asserted that he was from Kasaragod. Because of this, his identity was yet to be ascertained.

Someone was after the man

The man boarded the train without a ticket and told the RPF officials that someone was after him. The man further claimed that he was trying to run away from them, so, he shut himself inside the washroom of the train.

Despite repeated directions from RPF and other officials the man deliberately did not come out even when the train halted at Kannur and Kozhikode stations.

ALSO READ | Railways successfully conducts trial run of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express | Video

ALSO READ | Stones pelted at Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat train in Muzaffarnagar

Latest India News