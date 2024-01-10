Kerala: Main accused in professor's palm chopping case 2010 arrested by NIA

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The main accused, Savad, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The main accused, Savad, in the infamous 2010 case of the attempted murder of Professor TJ Joseph by chopping off his palm, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

According to the probe agency, Savad, who was on the run for the last 13 years and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was apprehended from Mattannur in Kerala's Kannur.

What is the palm chopping case?

Professor TJ Joseph's palm was chopped off in Idukki for allegedly ridiculing Prophet Mohammed in a question paper for internal examination. Nineteen accused have so far been convicted for various offences under IPC and UA(P) Act in the case. Of them, three have been convicted for life and 10 others sent to eight years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fine.

"Savad was identified as the main accused in the infamous 2010 case of attempted murder of Professor TJ Joseph by chopping off his palm.

He was charge-sheeted on 10th January 2011 in the case, one of the earliest such incidents in India reflecting the ideology of violent extremism being pursued by the Popular Front of India (PFI)," NIA spokesperson said.

All the accused in the case were either leaders or activists/cadres of the now banned PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy relating to the lethal attack on Professor TJ Joseph at Muvattupuzha, he added.

