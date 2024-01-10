Manipur govt not allowing a 'tapasvi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks, on Wednesday called Rahul Gandhi a 'tapasvi' and also criticised the BJP-led Manipur government for not allowing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress is yet to receive permission for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with the Manipur government informing it that the application has been sent to the Centre for "approval". Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, meanwhile, said permitting Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is scheduled to begin on January 14 from Imphal, is under "active consideration" and a decision will be taken on it after receiving reports from security agencies.

Talking about the development, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Rahul Gandhi does not need any permission to conduct a Yatra in this country. He is a flag-bearer of peace and wants to take out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is a great 'tapasvi'. Manipur Government won't give permission for the Yatra of 'tapasvi'? This will be a great disaster. This is injustice. We will raise our voices against it. BJP wants Rahul Gandhi to not go anywhere. If BJP is scared of any leader, it is Rahul Gandhi."

The Yatra would traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. After commencing from Imphal on January 14, it will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, party's general secretary KC Venugopal said that the Congress will start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur 'at any cost.' "Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Manipur at any cost. We are going ahead with the programme...We don't want to politicise this Yatra. We don't want to make any issues o Manipur also. This is a peaceful demonstration which we are doing...We are ready to cooperate with the government, on whatever level we can do. But we are very sure that we will start the Yatra from Manipur itself..," Venugopal said.

Fresh Violence

There was a fresh exchange of fire between Manipur police and militants at Moreh border town along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday morning, officials said. According to officials, militants targeted security forces when they were moving through certain pockets of Moreh town. On Sunday, a gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday night. Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said.