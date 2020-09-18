Kerala government issues revised instruction for workers visiting the state. Deets inside

Image Source : PTI Kerala government issues revised instruction for workers visiting the state (Representational image)

The Kerala Government on Friday issued revised instruction for quarantine norms in light of the coronavirus pandemic. These revised guidelines will be applicable to guest workers, specialised workers visiting Kerala from other states. The fresh guidelines also include Standard of Procedure (SOPs) for registration in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine. Meanwhile, the employees who reach Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days. According to the Kerala government, if the guest workers are found COVID positive, he shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till he recovers from COVID-19.

Kerala Govt issued revised instructions for quarantine

Here are the quarantine norms issued by the Kerala Government:

The employees who reach the state shall remain in quarantine for 14 days. The Quarantine place may be decided by the contractor of the project. The employees coming without a testing certificate may undergo testing on the 5th day using an antigen test at the cost of the contractor. If the guest workers are found COVID positive, he shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till he recovers from COVID-19. The technical team/technical officers/consultants coming for the project consultancy shall be offered a safe place by the concerned contractor to such individuals. If any of the project workers/technical officers/other staff involved are symptomatic, they need to be kept in isolation and tested for COVID using Antigen or RTPCR Test. If the employees are negative, they may follow the COVID protocol. The guest workers who come not as a part of the contract, on their own need to follow the quarantine and testing guidelines as per the advisory already issued.

Here are the SOP for registeration in COVID 19 Jagratha Portal:

All the guest/specialised/essential workers entering the state shall register in the COVID 19 Jagratha Portal well in advance and obtain clearance before they reach the check post/railway station/airport as the case may be. The contractor who brings the migrant labourers can also register the details in the portal with the details of quarantine centres. If the labourer/workers comes as an indiviual he also shall have a quarantine facility. Once receiving the details through the portal, the LSGI concerned shall verify the quarantine facility and offer their remarks in the portal. If any employer brings labourers to different district/LSGIs, he shall register the details LSGI wise. The details of labourers entering the state will be captured in the check post through facility arranged by the DC. Once he enters the state, the LSGI concerned and Labour Department should ensure mandatory quarantine.

