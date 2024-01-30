Kerala court awards death penalty to 15 PFI-affiliated men convicted of killing BJP leader

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Kerala court on Tuesday ordered death sentences for 15 Popular Front of India (PFI) affiliated men convicted of killing BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan. The BJP OBC leader was killed in December 2021.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge VG Sreedevi. The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, allegedly by activists affiliated with the PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

