NIA conducts nationwide raids to crackdown on PFI groups

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 9:50 IST
In a bid to crackdown on the terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted nationwide raids, including Mumbai, Rajasthan and Delhi. 

In Mumbai, a team of NIA reached the house of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who lives in Vikhroli area. Shaikh had been an accused in the 2006 railway blast case, but the trial court had acquitted him of all charges. The NIA team reached his house at 5 am today.

NIA action continued in Tonk, Kota, and Gangapur in Rajasthan. The team started its raid late at night. Many suspects have been taken into custody.

In Delhi, NIA search operation underway in areas like Hauzkaji, Ballimaran.

