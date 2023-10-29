Kerala blasts: NSG's bomb disposal unit from Delhi rushes to spot

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NSG along with NIa have been deployed to the site

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the blasts that took place in Kochi's Kalamassery on Sunday. The blasts killed one person while 37 others were injured.

Meanwhile, a National Security Guard (NSG) team has also been dispatched to the spot from the national capital. According to sources, an eight-member National Security Guard team, including an officer, is on way to Kerala to inquire the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach at the bomb blast site by this evening.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the NSG along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to reach the spot for investigations.

The move followed the instructions of MA Ganapathy, the NSG chief. Ganapathy dispatched the bomb disposal unit that included sniffer dogs as well as experts having knowledge of explosive materials. The NSG's Delhi-based bomb disposal unit was moved a few minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued direction to the chief of the elite force to send one of its team to the explosion site and start the probe.

One person was killed and several critically wounded in the bomb explosion that took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witness believers at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery area in Ernakulam district.

Latest India News