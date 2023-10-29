'All I saw was a fireball': Eyewitnesses recall terrifying moments of Kerala blasts at prayer convention

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the convention centre from Kochi's Kalamassery area on Sunday.

Kerala blasts : After the devastating blasts at a prayer convention centre in Kerala on Sunday that claimed one life, eyewitnesses recalled terrifying moments as hundreds of panic-stricken people fled the venue.

One person was killed and at least 52 others were wounded in the bomb explosion that took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witness believers at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in the Kalamassery area in Ernakulam district.

"When I opened my eyes after hearing the first blast, all I saw was a fireball in front of me. Nothing... nothing more... just a fireball. Everybody ran scattered here and there. It was a sprawling hall, and a large number of people were inside," said a senior woman.

Describing the shock after the blasts occurred, another senior citizen in his 70s said, "I was standing at the side of the hall, praying with my eyes closed. Suddenly, a shocking blast was heard from nearby. I saw only fire around and ran to the door along with others."

Several senior citizens and women were among the hundreds of people who had actively participated in the morning prayers before the blasts disrupted the convention and sent people fleeing.

Another woman struggled to find the strength to recall the events. "There were several elderly people and children among the participants," she said.

The convention center, previously known for hosting weddings, turned into a site of tragedy and horror on Sunday morning.

Many local residents were unaware that a prayer convention was being held there. While eyewitnesses recounted a series of explosions, after preliminary investigation police officials maintained that there was a single blast.

NIA takes over the investigation

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the blasts that took place in Kochi's Kalamassery on Sunday.

A National Security Guard (NSG) team has also been dispatched to the spot from the national capital. According to sources, an eight-member National Security Guard team, including an officer, is on its way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening.

The move followed the instructions of MA Ganapathy, the NSG chief. Ganapathy dispatched the bomb disposal unit that included sniffer dogs as well as experts having knowledge of explosive materials. The NSG's Delhi-based bomb disposal unit was moved a few minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued direction to the chief of the elite force to send one of its team to the explosion site and start the probe.

Speaking about the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation."

Vijayan also called for an all-party meeting here on Monday in the wake of the blasts, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED), Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up around churches and at metro stations in the national capital in the wake of the incident in Kerala. "Teams have been informed to put barricades on the border area from the Uttar Pradesh Side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Kerala blasts: One killed, 52 injured, Amit Shah calls CM Vijayan, deploys NSG, NIA in affected area

Latest India News