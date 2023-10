Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several blasts shook Kerala's Kochi

One person was killed while five others were injured when multiple explosions rocked Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour.

According to the police, five people were seriously injured while 25 have received minor injuries.

