Kerala: Air India Express flight makes precautionary landing at Kochi shortly after takeoff

Kerala: An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kochi airport on Wednesday night (August 2). According to an airline source, the flight was going to Sharjah from Kochi but shortly after takeoff, a passenger suspected a burning smell.

According to the source, soon after the takeoff of the aircraft from the Cochin International Airport, a guest reported some kind of suspected burning smell.

As a precautionary measure, it was decided to turn back the aircraft to the airport. After landing, the aircraft was inspected and nothing amiss was found, the source added.

For the passengers, the airline arranged another aircraft. the aircraft left for Sharjah on a delayed basis carrying around 175 passengers.

Air India Express flight made an emergency landing earlier

Earlier on Monday, a Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport following technical issues, airport sources said.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said. The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

Another incident

On July 23, barely a couple of hours after take-off, an Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned. As per the officials, the aircraft returned due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft. All 174 passengers were taken to Dubai on another flight (IX 556) at 6.12 pm.

"The flight took off at 1:19 pm and returned at 3:52 pm. All 174 passengers are safe and will soon be taken to Dubai on another flight," Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said.

According to the Thiruvananthapuram airport officials the flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, " the official said. The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

