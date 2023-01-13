Kerala: 52-year-old teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting students in Kannur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Teacher was arrested

A 52-year-old teacher, Faizal, was arrested by Police for allegedly sexually assaulting students in Kannur, Kerala on Friday.

Police registered 5 cases on the basis of statements of 5 students of classes 6 and 7.

Faizal was working as a teacher at a higher secondary school in Taliparamba, Kannur district.

The inquiry is underway and investigation officers are speaking to more students, said a police official.

Teacher turns into molester

In recent times such cases are frequently coming out in which a teacher targets his student. In November a minor girl was molested by a government school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar. The accused called the girl to the school on the pretext of some work despite on a holiday and took the girl into a room and allegedly molested her. The incident triggered a huge protests in the district.

Before this, in Chennai, a 45-year-old government school teacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in June for sexually harassing his girl students.

(With ANI input)

