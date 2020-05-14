Keep saloons, schools closed; open restaurants for delivery: Delhi suggests Kejriwal on lockdown relaxations

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Kejriwal says the government has received over 5 lakh suggestions for lockdown relaxations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in a presser said that different activities will be allowed in the national capital from May 18 (Monday) based on Centre's decisions on lockdown relaxations, PTI reported. He said that the government has received more than 5 lakh suggestions from people based on which they will discuss with the Centre to decide on relaxations that should be provided in the next phase of lockdown.

"We had sought suggestion from people, we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will send a proposal to the Centre. Most have suggested that schools and educational institutes should stay closed till summer vacations," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added, "Most people also said that hotels should stay closed however restaurants should be opened for take-away and home delivery. There is almost a consensus that barber shops, spas, saloons, cinema halls, and swimming pools should not open yet."

The suggestions will be discussed at 4 pm today in the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority & Lieutenant Governor. After that we will send a proposal on how much relaxations should be given in Delhi, to the Central Government: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister https://t.co/J33cW39qLe — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Kejriwal said that at 4 pm today, they along with Delhi L-G will have a meeting with disaster management authority to discuss suggestions received from people in Delhi and to decide relaxations that will be provided in the city once the current phase of lockdown will over.

Meanwhile in the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded 472 new COVID-19 positive cases while 187 recovered. In a sigh of relief, no one succumbed to coronavirus in the past one day in the national capital. At present, there are 8,470 positive cases, including 3,045 recovered and 115 deaths, Delhi government informed on Thursday.

