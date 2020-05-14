Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 9:12 IST
Coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus cases in India
Image Source : AP

People are screened for health as they stand in queues to buy goods in New Delhi.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. The country is bracing for another lockdown extention with some new guidelines as announced by PM Modi in his Tuesday's address to the nation. However, what will be the nature of lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out details of the first economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday in his televised address to the nation to support India's businesses especially MSMEs, migrants, private businesses, taxpayers others. The economic stimulus announced by the Modi government is 10 per cent of India's GDP as informed by the Prime Minister during his address.

Till Wednesday, total positive cases in India stood at 74,281 including 2,415 deaths while 24,386 people have recovered after falling ill to coronavirus.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the country

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
Andhra Pradesh 2137 1142 47
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 80 39 2
Bihar 940 388 7
Chandigarh 187 28 3
Chhattisgarh 59 55 0
Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0
Delhi 7998 2858 106
Goa 7 7 0
Gujarat 9267 3562 566
Haryana 793 418 11
Himachal Pradesh 66 39 2
Jammu and Kashmir 971 466 11
Jharkhand 173 79 3
Karnataka 959 451 33
Kerala 534 490 4
Ladakh 43 22 0
Madhya Pradesh 4173 2004 232
Maharashtra 25922 5547 975
Manipur 2 2 0
Meghalaya 13 10 1
Mizoram 1 1 0
Odisha 538 143 3
Puducherry 13 9 1
Punjab 1924 200 32
Rajasthan 4328 2459 121
Tamil Nadu 9227 2176 64
Telengana 1367 940 34
Tripura 155 16 0
Uttarakhand 72 46 1
Uttar Pradesh 3729 1902 83
West Bengal 2290 702 207
Total number of confirmed cases in India 78003# 26235 2549

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X