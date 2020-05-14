Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People are screened for health as they stand in queues to buy goods in New Delhi.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. The country is bracing for another lockdown extention with some new guidelines as announced by PM Modi in his Tuesday's address to the nation. However, what will be the nature of lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out details of the first economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday in his televised address to the nation to support India's businesses especially MSMEs, migrants, private businesses, taxpayers others. The economic stimulus announced by the Modi government is 10 per cent of India's GDP as informed by the Prime Minister during his address.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the country

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2137 1142 47 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 80 39 2 Bihar 940 388 7 Chandigarh 187 28 3 Chhattisgarh 59 55 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 7998 2858 106 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 9267 3562 566 Haryana 793 418 11 Himachal Pradesh 66 39 2 Jammu and Kashmir 971 466 11 Jharkhand 173 79 3 Karnataka 959 451 33 Kerala 534 490 4 Ladakh 43 22 0 Madhya Pradesh 4173 2004 232 Maharashtra 25922 5547 975 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 13 10 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 538 143 3 Puducherry 13 9 1 Punjab 1924 200 32 Rajasthan 4328 2459 121 Tamil Nadu 9227 2176 64 Telengana 1367 940 34 Tripura 155 16 0 Uttarakhand 72 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3729 1902 83 West Bengal 2290 702 207 Total number of confirmed cases in India 78003# 26235 2549

