Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. The country is bracing for another lockdown extention with some new guidelines as announced by PM Modi in his Tuesday's address to the nation. However, what will be the nature of lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out details of the first economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday in his televised address to the nation to support India's businesses especially MSMEs, migrants, private businesses, taxpayers others. The economic stimulus announced by the Modi government is 10 per cent of India's GDP as informed by the Prime Minister during his address.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the country
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2137
|1142
|47
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|80
|39
|2
|Bihar
|940
|388
|7
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|55
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|7998
|2858
|106
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|9267
|3562
|566
|Haryana
|793
|418
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|66
|39
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|971
|466
|11
|Jharkhand
|173
|79
|3
|Karnataka
|959
|451
|33
|Kerala
|534
|490
|4
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|4173
|2004
|232
|Maharashtra
|25922
|5547
|975
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|538
|143
|3
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|Punjab
|1924
|200
|32
|Rajasthan
|4328
|2459
|121
|Tamil Nadu
|9227
|2176
|64
|Telengana
|1367
|940
|34
|Tripura
|155
|16
|0
|Uttarakhand
|72
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3729
|1902
|83
|West Bengal
|2290
|702
|207
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|78003#
|26235
|2549